HGTV Stars Erin And Ben Napier's Relatable Marriage Pet Peeves

On-screen couples might seem to be in a world apart from their non-televised counterparts, but HGTV's "Home Town" stars Erin and Ben Napier prove that the only difference between their relationship dynamic and anyone else's is the addition of a camera crew. Otherwise, the Mississippian home renovators' marriage is just like any other's, from their heartwarming moments to their all-too-relatable pet peeves.

The "Home Town" duo sat down with House Beautiful for a behind-the-scenes look at their life together that started while attending Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). And while there were plenty of touching, romantic tidbits to learn about the pair, it was also hilarious to hear the pet peeves they've developed over their 14 years of marriage.

From Ben not tidying up around the house to Erin opting for a more passive communication approach, the couple's pet peeves are a great reminder that camera crew or not, their marriage is extraordinarily ordinary.