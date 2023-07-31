The Complete Evolution Of Barbara Palvin

In 2018, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse went public with their relationship. In a joint interview for W Magazine in 2019, the couple shared that they'd met at a party, but it took them six months to connect again after being introduced. The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum explained that the supermodel had followed him on Instagram, so he did what any other guy would do in our day and age. "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse said, "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months," he deadpanned.

While Palvin said that she "wasn't in a good mindset at the time," she did eventually circle back to reconnect with the actor. After months of communicating via phone, the supermodel flew to China to visit Sprouse while he was filming a project, and they got along just as well in person. In fact, Palvin told People that she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend "the first minute we met" when they got together in Asia — and the rest is history.