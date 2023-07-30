What We Know About Ethan Slater's Wife, Lilly Jay

It's easy to get swept up in the private lives of the Hollywood elite. It's equally tempting to research current or past partners of said superstars because of their mysterious low profiles. Lilly Jay, the science-driven, anti-sexual-assault advocate wife of actor Ethan Slater, is one of those (possibly past) partners who spark curiosity among fans. One trait we know about Jay is her driven nature, seen in Jay's involvement in non-profits, online magazines, and psychiatry practices alike.

Still, despite her impressive resume and success, Jay's relative quietness on social media leaves those wanting to empathize with her on a more personal level wanting. Fans are also growing more eager to hear her responses regarding the news of her ex, Ethan Slater, and his alleged new relationship with Ariana Grande. Grande, who recently underwent a complete evolution since splitting with husband Dalton Gomez, reportedly started dating Slater after the two met on the set of "Wicked."

This is especially odd given that in November 2022, Slater publicly posted on Instagram about Jay, whom he described as his "best friend." They were celebrating four years of marriage at the time, and 10 years together as partners, which piques our interest further, especially as we learn more about who Jay is in her own right.