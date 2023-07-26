We Finally Know When Netflix Plans To Release Season 5 Of Virgin River

It's hard to imagine a more picturesque time to return to the skyscraping redwoods and rustic mountain views of Virgin River than autumn, and Netflix seems to be in agreement. "Virgin River" fans, prepare to don your flannels and cozy up on the couch this fall because we finally know when the fifth season of this thrilling romance drama is set to air.

Netflix Tudum announced the show's release date in July, stating that the next season will air the first ten episodes on Thursday, September 7. But since it wouldn't be "Virgin River" without a few jaw-dropping plot twists, prepare to wait for the finale. The final two episodes, the announcement reads, won't air until November 30 — but hey, at least they'll be holiday-themed.

Start getting ready to return to this not-so-sleepy northern California town with Mel, Jack, Doc, Hope, and yes, even Charmaine. Indeed, there is a lot to cover in this next season.