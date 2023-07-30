The Young And The Restless Ill-Fated Romance: Sharon And Dylan

Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) re-entered Sharon Collins' (Sharon Case) life at the perfect moment on "The Young and The Restless." After starring as the center of a love triangle with the Newman brothers, Nick and Adam, Sharon found herself available and looking for a romantic connection. Their paths crossed when she accidentally ran Dylan's car off the road. Ever the helpful gentleman, Dylan offered his handyman services around her home. He built a strong bond with Sharon's daughter, Faith, and even saved her life twice.

He mediated conflicts between Sharon and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), helped prove her innocence when she was framed for murder, and even offered her a job. Despite Dylan admitting to having a white-knight complex, the couple continued to pursue their relationship. As their love deepened, Sharon became pregnant, further solidifying their connection. However, Dylan's growing involvement in detective work raised concerns for Sharon.

Her paranoia led her to spy on him, causing her to witness him in a near-fatal situation, tragically resulting in her miscarriage. Fearing that Dylan wouldn't handle the loss of their child well, she kept this painful truth hidden from him. Instead, she accepted his marriage proposal, planning to try for another pregnancy as soon as possible. Compounding matters, Sharon, who had battled mental health issues throughout her life, developed pseudocyesis. This mental condition led her to believe she was pregnant despite her doctor's assurance that she was not.