What We Know About The House HGTV's Jasmine Roth Gifted Her Mom

Watching your child grow up to be so successful that they can buy you a home in your golden years is a dream in and of itself. But if you're the mother of Jasmine Roth, star and renovator-extraordinaire of HGTV's "Help! I Wrecked My House," you get the added bonus of your new home looking straight out of an "Architectural Digest" magazine.

That was the case for the stunning beach condo that Roth gifted her mom in 2022, complete with coastal color palettes, clever storage hacks, and, of course, artwork provided by Roth's daughter, Hazel. Talking about her mom in an HGTV TikTok, Roth said, "She is a wonderful granddaughter to my little girl, Hazel, and when this condo came up for sale right up the street from our house, we jumped on it."

And they didn't just jump on it — they completely transformed it from a run-of-the-mill apartment to a chic, surfy oasis. Here's everything we know about Roth's surprise beach condo.