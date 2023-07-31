Michelle Obama Explains Sasha And Malia's Deep And Unique Bond

Malia and Sasha Obama had an unusual childhood. At ages 10 and 7, Barack and Michelle Obama's two girls spent their formative years growing up at the White House. Over roughly 200 years, only about two dozen kids have had this experience. Michelle believes this atypical home life is central to the Obama sisters' lives today. "I think that they realize that they have a unique bond because they're the only two who know what they just went through — growing up in the White House with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty. They uniquely know what that means for them," Michelle told People.

As further proof of their tight relationship, Sasha moved in with her big sister Malia after she transferred to the University of Southern California. Michelle was ecstatic about the news. "To see them in that place where they're one another's support systems and they've got each other's backs, it's the thing that a mother would want," she told "Today." Even so, the former first lady played it cool in front of her daughters. "You don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" she explained to People. "So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.'"