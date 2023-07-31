Why Sister Wives Fans Are Upset Kody Brown Wants To Keep His TLC Show Alive

With the departure of three of his four wives, fans are left wondering why Kody Brown would even want to keep "Sister Wives" going. The show revolved around a polygamist family that consisted of one husband, four wives, and eighteen children. There have been interesting and engaging storylines over the years since its premiere in 2010. However, with so much of the family now gone and Kody's assertion that his remaining wife is being bullied online, some fans are annoyed that Kody wants to keep the show going.

Part of Kody's hostility toward his wives stemmed from the fact that he thought they weren't as welcoming or kind to his fourth wife, Robyn, as they should have been. Janelle and Christine maintained Kody spent most of his time with Robyn and her children and favored her. He said, "Meri, Janelle, and Christine have s*** talked me from the beginning of all of our marriages," per US Weekly, and shared that Robyn will defend him if anyone talks badly about him.

Consequently, "Sister Wives" fans have also publicly spoken out on social media about their distaste for Robyn. Between losing three of his wives and being estranged from most of his children, Kody still fights to keep the show going, and that's what fans vehemently dislike.