Lady Gaga Tribute To Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga shared a touching tribute on Instagram, writing, "I will miss my friend forever . . . With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo." The "Poker Face" singer finished the lengthy post, "I love you Tony. Love, Lady."

In recent years, Lady Gaga was very tender while working with Tony Bennett in light of his Alzheimer's diagnosis. She learned to frame how she asked him questions while working with him as she found out what helped him the most, per the Independent. She said although he may have gotten confused when talking, he knew just what to do when he heard the music. "When that music comes on . . . something happens to him," said Gaga. "He knows exactly what he's doing. And what's important for me, actually, is just to make sure that I don't get in the way of that."

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Lady Gaga shared how it felt to see changes in him. "It's emotional. It's hard to watch somebody change," said the "Born This Way" singer. "He really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent."