The Most Troubled Kennedy Family Marriages

The Kennedy family is one of the most influential families in American politics, but that's not all they're known for. The family has suffered from a number of high-profile tragedies over the years, from the dual assassinations of brothers John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy and beyond. Family members have died in war, been killed in plane crashes, succumbed to addictions, and more. Joseph P. Kennedy II — son of RFK — downplayed the "curse" in the 1990s. He told The Baltimore Sun, "It's a big family — there's always going to be a few little problems along the way."

The Kennedy family's high-profile deaths are one thing, but various offshoots of the Kennedy family tree have also suffered what feels like incredible bad luck in their various marriages. The rumors of infidelity are numerous, as are the explanations for why various Kennedy wives either did or did not put up with what their husbands were doing. Cornelia Guest, daughter of a close family friend, told People, "For these women, if they ever did discuss [their husbands' infidelities], it was more like, 'This is what's going on; let's go out and get the kids and get on a horse.' They were much more pragmatic about the whole thing.'"

While some of the families hunkered down in the wake of shocking revelations and put on brave faces for the public, many Kennedy marriages have ended in divorce or death, sometimes both. Read on for a look at the most troubled Kennedy family marriages.