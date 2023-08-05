The Real-Life Couple Who Made An Appearance In Barbie

There is no small shortage of clever cameos and Easter eggs hidden throughout Greta Gerwig's smash-hit "Barbie," but there was one little detail in the Barbie movie that was so subtle that you just might've missed it if you happened to blink (or refill your popcorn). Though this guest appearance was only seen for a few short seconds, the walk-on actor has a strong connection to America Ferrera, who plays Gloria in the movie.

As Ferrera put it in an Instagram caption following the film's premiere, the actor is her "forever Ken" — more specifically, her husband, Ryan Piers Williams. As it turns out, it wasn't just Ferrera's superb acting skills that made Gloria, her husband, and her daughter Sasha's family seem so authentic. Ferrera was actually acting alongside her husband and father to her two children, Sebastian Piers and Lucia Marisol.

Williams and his well-intentioned Duolingo gaffes couldn't have been better suited for his role as "El Esposo de Gloria," which translates to "Gloria's Husband." Now that's some real-life Kenergy.