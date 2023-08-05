How Does Kody Brown Really Make His Money?

With 18 children, Kody Brown has a lot of people to support. Unsurprisingly, money problems have been a recurring theme on the show as the family has struggled to provide basic needs, particularly in the earlier seasons. Kody was often seen going off to work but what he actually did was never made clear. There was hinting that he was in sales, but neither he nor his wives have shared details.

While Kody once had four wives, the "Sister Wives" star is now down to one, Robyn. Christine divorced him in 2021, Janelle and Kody separated the following year, and he and Meri announced their decision to part ways in early 2023.

Though many of his children are now adults and living on their own, Kody still has quite a hefty set of bills to keep up with, especially since he owns multiple properties. One property, known as Coyote Pass, is a roughly 2.5-acre plot of land worth more than $800,000 in Flagstaff, Arizona. It was bought with the intention of building houses on the land for each of the wives and their children (via Screenrant).