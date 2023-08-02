Meghan Markle's First Fangirl Moment With Victoria Beckham Comes To Light

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, moved to the U.K. in 2017, she embarked on a friendship with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Early on, the two women bonded over their interest in fashion and beauty. "Meghan really likes Victoria's style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe," one of Victoria's friends informed Vanity Fair in 2018. "She loves Victoria's elegant but smart dresses."

Meghan already held the singer and designer in high esteem before she got to know Victoria. Back in 2013, before Meghan met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she was visiting the U.K. to explore acting opportunities. Although Meghan was enjoying success from her role on "Suits," she wasn't immune to being star-struck when she spotted Victoria at the Global Gift Gala. "I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it," Meghan's former friend Lizzie Cundy recalled to the Mirror. "She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'" Cundy, however, didn't approve of Meghan's exuberance. "It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool.'"

Soccer legend David Beckham, Victoria's husband, was already friends with William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, so this royal friendship made it easy for the two couples to bond when Meghan and Harry started dating. As further evidence of the two families' closeness, Victoria and David were invited to William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding, and the Beckhams were also guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 ceremony.