Sarah Jessica Parker Was Hesitant To Begin Her Relationship With Husband Matthew Broderick

Though actor Sarah Jessica Parker has long been known for her love of fashion on and off the big screen as well as her most famous character Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," she is also recognized as having one of the longer-lasting marriages in the world of celebrities. Yet, surprisingly, she had hesitation about dating the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor in the beginning because they weren't exactly single.

Parker has been married to Broderick since 1997. During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM, Parker shared the story of how they met. She was going to the movies with her brother who was meeting a friend. The friend brought along his best friend, Matthew Broderick. The quartet was set to see "The Fisher King" but the movie wasn't starting for a bit so they all grabbed some pizza.

Incidentally, before that initial meeting, filmmaker Andy Bergman who wrote and directed "Honeymoon in Vegas" had told both Parker and Broderick on separate occasions that they should meet each other.