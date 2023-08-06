Martha Stewart Reportedly Spends Thousands On Her Beauty Routine

Martha Stewart may be one of the reigning domestic goddesses of the home but she also enjoys a good beauty product as well. The queen of domestic arts is no penny pincher and apparently spends thousands of dollars on her extensive beauty routine.

According to The New York Times, Stewart maintains, "You can be the most beautiful person on earth, and if you don't have a fitness or diet routine, you won't be beautiful." To that end, Stewart engages in many different health and wellness practices on a regular basis. She has a personal trainer, of course, and also has an additional yoga expert to help her practice yoga. For exercise, she shared she would like to do spin classes but can't because she simply doesn't have the time.

On the beauty end, though, Stewart keeps up quite a routine that includes 26 daily products. It's estimated that Stewart's routine costs roughly $2,103, as per Racked, without any outside regular maintenance that she also does, such as eyebrow shaping, facials, and hair dyeing sessions.