Times Kody Brown Refused To Take Accountability During His Split From Christine

For years before the divorce, Christine Brown told her husband Kody how she felt neglected and unseen in their marriage. She begged him to go to counseling and communicated how she wanted him to go to their daughter Ysabel's surgery, which he would not attend since he said the risk of getting Covid was too high (although he officiated a friend's wedding soon after). This not only broke Ysabel's heart, but really exacerbated the existing issues between Kody and Christine.

When he told Christine that they would no longer have an intimate marriage unless she behaved better, Christine was distraught and said she could not be in a marriage where there was no loving relationship or intimacy, and that's when she knew she had to leave. Instead of Kody taking responsibility for ending their romantic relationship, he instead turned around things on Christine and said she gave up fighting for their marriage because she decided to bail out.

He also brutally admitted that he was never attracted to her and felt pressured into his marriage with Christine because of his ego, but his willingness to be open with his harshest feelings and thoughts seemed to help Christine end the relationship for good. "If you really haven't been attracted to me, and if you really didn't really want a relationship with me, and you didn't really want to spend time with me ... it was almost like this burden got lifted," said Christine, as per US Weekly. "And I was like, 'Alright, then it's time to move on.'"