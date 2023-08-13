Zara And Mike Tindall Aren't Afraid Of Showing PDA

British royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall are no strangers to public displays of affection — in fact, the married pair are seen holding hands, kissing, and leaning on each other so often, they rival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's frequent but slightly more demure PDA moments. While the Tindalls can get quite cheeky with their lovey-dovey body language, it never elicits secondhand embarrassment or the urge to puke in your mouth a little. Rather, it makes you giggle a bit and yearn for the same type of romantic connection in your own relationship.

Even body language expert Judi James agrees. She told Express that Zara and Mike "exist in an almost permanent state of PDA, but their body language never gets cheesy like red carpet celebs, because their nonverbal signals are such an obviously clear fit with their emotions and personalities." She added: "Their love, fun, and laughter look authentic and the fact they are happy to share it with the camera looks like an act of mutual happiness rather than vanity or boastfulness."

Of their frequent coordinating fashion ensembles, James said: "Zara and Mike's moods always look matching, with both looking upbeat and confident." From high-profile events to engagements with the royal family, Zara and Mike Tindall's sweetest PDA moments will leave you swooning.