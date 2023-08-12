Strict House Rules Kody Brown's Wives Have To Follow

When "Sister Wives" first premiered on TLC in 2010, one of the more common questions people had centered around how the family dynamic worked. Kody Brown had some rules in place for his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

As in any family that is raising children, there must be a set of plans for how things work to help all members know what works best for everyone. It's also especially important so children know what is expected of them. When you consider the Brown family had four wives, one husband, and 18 children, it's not difficult to see why organization is key.

Yet not all of the rules centered around organization and some actually protected the emotional well-being of the wives. Additionally, some of the rules were placed for the wives' preferences. Still, some rules seemed over the top and not surprisingly seemed to have Kody's wishes at the forefront. Incidentally, by 2023, three of his four wives left him. Christine left him in 2021, Janelle announced that she and Kody were separated in December 2022, and Meri and Kody jointly announced that they went their separate ways in January 2023.