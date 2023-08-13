The View's Whoopi Goldberg Has A Close Connection To The Jersey Shore Cast
The gym, tan, and laundry-loving cast of "Jersey Shore" and Academy Award-winning actor and "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg might not have a lot in common at first glance but according to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he has Goldberg to thank for his survival in the show business industry. The cast of "Jersey Shore" and Goldberg go way back, and Sorrentino described their close connection on "The View" in 2023 while promoting "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
First, let's travel back to 2010: the hair bumps and gelled spikes were high, the eyeliner and drama were thick, and the raucous "Jersey Shore" cast was riding their initial wave of success of their burgeoning cult-favorite reality series. It was then that the cast was first booked to appear on the ABC talk show with Joy Behar, Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sherri Shepherd, and Goldberg.
Goldberg recognized the unique position the "Jersey Shore" cast found themselves in as budding reality stars, and the advice she offered them proved to be invaluable.
Whoopi Goldberg encouraged the cast to remain resilient through the series
Although the cast of "Jersey Shore" returned to "The View" to discuss their spin-off series, "Family Vacation," the conversation turned back toward Whoopi Goldberg as Mike Sorrentino discussed his book, "Reality Check," in which he details his history of addiction and experience in prison. "Believe it or not," Sorrentino said, "Whoopi's in that book."
"The View" host explained that, when the cast first appeared on the show in 2010, she saw the intense scrutiny the young adults were under. "They were fresh, and they were just ready to do stuff," Goldberg recalled. "I said to them, 'Listen, they're going to come for you. You've just got to stay strong, no matter what.'"
Sorrentino continued that Goldberg took the time to talk to him on every subsequent "View" appearance, describing how she looked at him over the glasses resting on the bridge of her nose. The "Jersey Shore" alum said it wasn't the exact words that she offered to the cast, but the way in which she delivered her advice that stuck with him.
All these years later, Whoopi Goldberg is still proud of the Jersey Shore cast
The heartwarming moment between Whoopi Goldberg and Mike Sorrentino only lasted a small portion of the interview, but the respect and empathy they shared for one another was evident. Goldberg smiled as Sorrentino recounted their conversations over the years, saying, "I just want to say I'm so proud of y'all because you did not let them define you. You all defined yourselves, which is everything."
Indeed, after so many years on screen, the "Jersey Shore" cast has certainly undergone its fair share of personal and professional transformations. The cast discussed their growth in an exclusive interview with The List in which Sorrentino reflected on allowing himself to become more vulnerable on screen amidst his personal struggles. "That's the reason why the show has been around for so long," he said. "That's a testament to who we are and that our story continues."
As each cast member continues to mature and grow, it's clear they've taken Goldberg's advice from all those years ago to heart.