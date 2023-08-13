The View's Whoopi Goldberg Has A Close Connection To The Jersey Shore Cast

The gym, tan, and laundry-loving cast of "Jersey Shore" and Academy Award-winning actor and "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg might not have a lot in common at first glance but according to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he has Goldberg to thank for his survival in the show business industry. The cast of "Jersey Shore" and Goldberg go way back, and Sorrentino described their close connection on "The View" in 2023 while promoting "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

First, let's travel back to 2010: the hair bumps and gelled spikes were high, the eyeliner and drama were thick, and the raucous "Jersey Shore" cast was riding their initial wave of success of their burgeoning cult-favorite reality series. It was then that the cast was first booked to appear on the ABC talk show with Joy Behar, Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sherri Shepherd, and Goldberg.

Goldberg recognized the unique position the "Jersey Shore" cast found themselves in as budding reality stars, and the advice she offered them proved to be invaluable.