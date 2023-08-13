Sunny Hostin Had A Deep Relationship With Late 'The View' Co-Creator Bill Geddie

For Sunny Hostin, Bill Geddie, the late co-creator of "The View" was much more than just a boss. Hostin considered her colleague a very good friend and looked to Geddie as a mentor and provided great encouragement in her career. Hostin had already enjoyed a long legal career as a federal prosecutor before joining the show. She then started on the hit talk show as a guest legal expert and was soon invited to become a permanent show host in 2016.

Geddie died in July 2023 at the age of 68. He was believed to have died from coronary-related issues. He was close to the show's co-creator Barbara Walters, and executive producer of "The View" for 17 years, as well as executive producer, writer, and director of both the "Barbara Walters Specials" and "The 10 Most Fascinating People."

Geddie and Hostin remained close friends and he continued to offer her professional advice even after she left The View. They also worked together on other projects and kept in touch.