JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette Didn't Want To Be Like Other Infamous Kennedy Family Couples

Marrying into the Kennedy family means joining an exclusive club that carries soaring highs and tremendous lows on its crest, from international pomp and success to salacious infidelities and tragic, untimely deaths — something Carolyn Bessette was careful to keep in mind when she accepted a marriage proposal from former President John F. Kennedy's eldest son, John F. Kennedy, Jr.

The heartbreaking love story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy began in 1992 with an infatuated Kennedy falling for Bessette at first sight, per JFK Jr.'s friend Brian Steel (via Yahoo!). The pair started dating in 1994 and married two years later in 1996 with the goal of moving away from the family's rocky relationship history. Bessette said she refused to be a "pathetic" Kennedy wife who tolerated unfaithfulness. Similarly, JFK Jr. said he didn't want to be a "creepy Kennedy."

The promising young couple were trying to set themselves apart from the seedier sides of the family's legacy, and as far as remaining faithful to each other was concerned, they did. However, a tragic plane crash would add them to the canon of untimely Kennedy deaths before the turn of the 21st century.