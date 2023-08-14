What Did All Of The Royals Inherit From Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth II reigned over Britain and the Commonwealth for 70 years, cementing her place in the history books as a sovereign to be remembered for her longevity, poise, and dedication to her subjects. When she died in 2022 at 96, the world felt a profound sense of loss — but none more so than the ones that loved her the most, her family. Her son, King Charles III said it best. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," read his statement on The Royal Household. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

It was a time of monumental change for a country where most had never known another sovereign during their lifetime. As Charles took the throne, many were left wondering what this new monarchy would look like, but there were other questions to ponder. Who would inherit Elizabeth's monumental wealth? As the queen, she was responsible for the crown's property, but she also had a lot of personal assets.

Would they be divided evenly among her children, Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne? What would her grandchildren get? Would Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, be in for a slice of the pie, or be left out in the cold? As it turns out, the entire process is a little bit more complex than the public may have realized.