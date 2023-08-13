How Did Gavin & Jennifer Siebel Newsom Meet?

Though Gavin and Jennifer Siebel Newsom have had quite a whirlwind life in recent years, the way they met was actually pretty basic. They met on a blind date arranged by friend Kathy Wilsey, as per SF Gate. The date took place in October 2006 at the Artists Ball at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

"I actually think they were made for one another," Gatti said about the couple. "You know the kind of thing where people finish each other's sentences? They do." She said they are each quite respectful of one another and on the same page with how they see the world. Jennifer said they were both surprised by how well they got along. "We had so much in common," said Jennifer. " We were blown away, from our love for Africa to our interests in political issues to art and the wine business and college sports."

Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel dated for two years and then got married at Siebel's parents' ranch in Montana in July 2008.