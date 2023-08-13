Why Riley Keough Was Really Uncomfortable Filming An Intimate Scene With Her Husband

Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen got to have a cheeky cameo in her show "Daisy Jones & The Six," but it was a lot weirder to film than expected. While on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Keough opened up about how her character — the titular Daisy Jones — hooks up with a random guy. Keough told Meyers, "And the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it was your husband.'"

Keough and Smith-Petersen worked together in the past. They met on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road." But the couple had never filmed an intimate scene before. Meyers asked Keough about the awkwardness of pretending to have sex with your spouse, and Keough admitted that it was way more awkward than when she films intimate scenes with others. Sex scenes are meant to be very formal and professional, but Keough and Smith-Petersen giggled quite a bit.

In the interview, Meyers joked that he'd be worried about filming an intimate scene with his wife, afraid she'd call him out for doing things differently than the real thing. Keough mentioned how in her scene, Daisy is not really enjoying the sex they're having. Keough said, "And I feel like I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life — '" Keough and Meyers erupted into laughter, and she added, "' — it's not like this.'" She said she did not share that fact while shooting the scene.