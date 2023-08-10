All The Women JFK Jr. Dated Before Marrying Carolyn

John F. Kennedy Jr. was linked to plenty of women throughout his life, leading some to believe he had a reputation similar to his father's. However, JFK Jr. worked hard to separate himself from his father's well-known "womanizer" status, at least according to those close to him.

JFK Jr.'s close friend John Perry Barlow explained on the SPIKE TV documentary "I Am JFK Jr.," that he felt President Kennedy's infidelity may have just been the reason why JFK Jr. felt the need to fit the image of a good man. "He called me once and said, 'It seems like it would be a cakewalk for me because everyone expects me to be a great man,'" Barlow quoted Kennedy. "'But it does seem to me,'" Kennedy continued, "'as I read these biographies of great men through history, they were not particularly great at home. Even my father was no model — and I think it would be a much more interesting challenge to see if I could make myself into a good man'" (via People).

Although, according to Barlow, what Kennedy meant by this is up to interpretation, but he feels that it was about fidelity — something Barlow believes JFK Jr. was very keen on despite his reputation. It was Carolyn Bessette who ultimately gave him the opportunity to show his loyalty, but before meeting her, Kennedy was involved with a number of different ladies. Here, we're taking a closer look at all of the women who had their turn at dating "America's Prince."