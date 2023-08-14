The Young And The Restless: Tessa's Mysterious Past Explained

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) forms half of "The Young and the Restless's" first LGBTQIA+ couple and is married to Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), Sharon Newman's daughter. The pair has even celebrated the arrival of Sharon's first grandchild. However, Tessa's journey hasn't always been a constant stream of joy and parenthood. Her roots trace back to a perilous corner of Chicago, where neglect from addicted parents shaped her and her younger sister, Crystal Porter (Morgan Obenreder).

Amidst Tessa's troubled upbringing, her father's drug associates began showing disturbing interest in her. She realized she had to escape and promised to return for Crystal after securing her stability. To achieve this, Tessa began to work for Zack Stinnett's (Ryan Ashton) escort service. Fortunately, this chapter was short-lived due to a falling-out, prompting her to start another life as a traveling street musician. This journey eventually led her to Genoa City, where she began performing outside the Crimson Lights coffee shop, owned by Sharon, through her ill-fated romance with Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton).

Tessa's undeniable musical talent captured Sharon's attention, and soon Nikki Newman (Melody Scott), Sharon's former mother-in-law, paid Tessa to teach her grandson music and even hired her for other tasks. As Tessa's presence blended further into Sharon's family, her interactions with Sharon's children began to grow. Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), Sharon's third child (first with Nick), began to flirt with Tessa and finally asked her to be his girlfriend. Unknown to all, Noah's half-sister Mariah, had a massive crush on Tessa.