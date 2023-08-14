The Unexpected Person Jackie Kennedy Rejected A Proposal From After JFK's Death

On November 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas while his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, sat beside him. Jackie was never the same after JFK's death, and she struggled with bereavement as a public figure. "Most people think having the world share in your grief lessens your burden," the then-first lady told Life magazine at the time, per Slate. "It magnifies it."

One person who shared in Jackie's grief was David Ormsby-Gore, aka Lord Harlech. Ormsby-Gore and JFK became close friends when Joe Kennedy, JFK's father, worked as U.S. ambassador to the U.K. from 1938 to 1940. Then, from 1961 to 1965, Ormsby-Gore was a diplomat serving as British ambassador to the U.S. Their close relationship expanded to include Jackie and Sissie, Ormsby-Gore's wife. As evidence of their closeness, "Sissie is told by Jackie, the day after the assassination, that, had [their son] Patrick Kennedy lived, she would have been his godmother," Gary Ginsberg, author of "First Friends," informed People.

Tragically, Sissie died in a car accident in May 1967, and Ormsby-Gore felt even closer to Jackie since they were both widowed. Six months later, Jackie and Ormsby-Gore went to Cambodia, a trip that ignited rumors of wedding bells. The rumors were justified, and sometime later, Ormsby-Gore asked Jackie to marry him as resurfaced letters revealed. He was devastated when she turned him down. "As for your photograph, I weep when I look at it. Why do such agonizing things have to happen?" the former ambassador wrote in a reportedly unsent letter, per the BBC.