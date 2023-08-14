Why Chelsea Clinton And Roseanne Barr Once Feuded On Twitter

Sitcom actress Roseanne Barr and Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, don't readily appear in the same social circles. But for one brief moment on Twitter, the two shared a public conversation that ranged from confusing to cringey with a touch of condescending politeness.

Barr started the online exchange in a since-deleted tweet that claimed Clinton was married to democratic billionaire George Soros' nephew. Clinton calmly replied that she wasn't — though she did express her gratitude for the grant-making network Open Society, which Soros founded. In return, Barr dished back more falsehoods about Clinton's family and threw in a Holocaust conspiracy theory for good measure, per The Washington Post.

Although one could argue the short-lived feud was one of the more tame problematic things that Barr has ever done, Clinton and Barr's Twitter feud was certainly surprising.