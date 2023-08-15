The Personal Ties Kate Middleton Has To One Of Her Military Titles

As if Catherine, Princess of Wales doesn't already have enough royal titles, her father-in-law King Charles III has decided to add a few more. In a reshuffling of honorary titles following his ascension to the throne and familial scandals, Kate Middleton has been assigned three new designations: Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

While all three titles sound quite impressive, the latter is the most sentimental for the Princess of Wales. Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby is close to Kate's heart as her family members have had close ties to the Royal Air Force. Though it's Kate's first time holding a senior role with the RAF, her grandfather worked his way through the ranks to become "Captain" Peter Middleton. At one point, his co-pilot was none other than her husband William's grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Peter Middleton, Kate's paternal grandfather, was on active duty when Prince Philip took a two-month tour of South America in 1962. There is even a photo of her grandfather looking stately in uniform, standing by his plane as Prince Philip descended the steps at Heathrow Airport. Peter Middleton was reportedly sent gold cuff links and a letter of thanks by the royal family for his piloting services.