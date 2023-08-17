Sophie Trudeau Once Celebrated The Growth That Came With Her Relationship Struggles

Though there were several rumors of infidelity and problems in her marriage, Sophie Trudeau once used her relationship struggles to speak about how those challenges helped her marriage grow. In her view, those struggles strengthened her relationship with her husband, Justin Trudeau.

However, despite their best efforts the couple finally decided to call it quits after 18 years of marriage and three children. In August 2023, Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced they were splitting up on Instagram. "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," wrote Justin. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

Throughout the marriage, Sophie addressed the hardships the couple faced and tried to look at it all from the standpoint of learning and growing.