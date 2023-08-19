How Kody Brown Upset Guests At Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding

Kody Brown, the controversial reality personality promoting polygamy on TLC's "Sister Wives," is the father of 18 children. One he shares with his estranged wife, Meri Brown, six with each of his ex-wives, Christine and Janelle Brown, and five with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. On his family's social media, Kody can be seen attending all kinds of ceremonies as the patriarch of the tribe, from graduations to birthday parties.

Some of his children, though, claim that he wasn't always the ideal parent. With the huge responsibility, it's no wonder Kody's no stranger to a parenting fail or two. He's been accused of an array of questionable behaviors, such as treating his sons better than his daughters and not splitting time evenly with his kids.

The polygamist's newest parenting blunder occurred at his daughter's wedding, where he arrived more than a little late. Gwendlyn Brown, whom Kody shares with Christine, got married to her partner Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023. Not only was Kody's tardy entrance disrespectful to Gwendlyn, but he also upset some of the other guests with his presence.