Who Is Virgin River Star Colin Lawrence?

Actor Colin Lawrence plays John "Preacher" Middleton on Netflix's "Virgin River" and has since the show's first season. However, he got his start in the entertainment industry long before "Virgin River" began after he quit his job to pursue acting instead. His work paid off and his professional acting career began in the mid-'90s.

Preacher is not the only role of Lawrence's that has an iconic nickname, which you may know if you are a science fiction fan. He played Hamish "Skulls" McCall for 13 episodes of the "Battlestar Galactica" TV series that aired from 2004 to 2009. Lawrence's autograph on trading cards of his character from that show is even available for sale on eBay.

Lawrence's filmography extends beyond Preacher and Skulls — far beyond them, in fact. He has appeared in many TV and movie roles spanning a variety of genres throughout his career. But what else is known about this veteran actor?