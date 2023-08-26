Princess Maria Chiara Di Borbone: 11 Facts About The Italian Royal Who Is Dating A Danish Prince

Italy's Princess Maria Chiara di Borbone is being hailed as one half of a "royal it couple," now that she's allegedly dating Prince Christian of Denmark. Christian even reportedly introduced her to his grandmother, Denmark's Queen Margrethe, according to Woman's Day. Some took this as a sign that she could one day be Denmark's queen consort herself.

Not so fast, though: Chiara, as she's known, is only 18 as of writing. Any marriage news is likely a long way off. But one thing's for sure — the Italian princess leads a fabulous life of fashion, philanthropy, and travel all around Europe. Even without publications like The Daily Mail calling her a "future queen in training," she'd be leading an enviable and fascinating life.

Like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of the U.K., Chiara isn't an heiress to a throne herself. But similar to the British sisters, she's moneyed and well-connected enough to live a very royal lifestyle. So who is Princess Maria Chiara di Borbone?