Why Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Like Playing Barbie With Him

Ryan Gosling took the world by storm with his performance as stereotypical Ken, one of the many recognizable Kens in "Barbie," a 2023 summer blockbuster that's earned over $1 billion worldwide. While Gosling has received plenty of acclaim for his role as Ken on the big screen, when he's at home, his daughters Esmeralda and Amada are not as impressed with their dad's rendition of the characters inhabiting their own Barbie world.

Esmeralda and Amada like to think beyond the box, and their dolls are anything but the traditional Barbie or Ken."They have all their own names, very complicated lives, backstories, interrelationships, history — you gotta know it all," Gosling informed ET Canada. In addition to knowing the dolls' biographies, Gosling's daughters expect their dad to be caught up on plot details and character relationships. "If you are playing with the two that are estranged now for some reason ... it's like, 'Get out of here,'" the actor explained.

In the "Barbie" movie, Gosling's Ken has the somewhat ambiguous job of "beach." In contrast, his daughters have given their Kens more real-world occupations, like Darrell, a grocery store employee. However, like in the film, Esmeralda and Amada's Barbies have little time or attention for the Kens. "One of the Barbies' names is Gym Class. And Gym Class met Darrell at the grocery store, but Gym Class, she's focusing on herself right now," Gosling told The New York Times.