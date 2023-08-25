How Austin Reaves Shut Down Those Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

It's Taylor Swift's world; we're all just living in it — except Lakers player Austin Reaves, who would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, thank you very much. In Episode 192 of the "All the Smoke" podcast, the basketball player addressed rumors that he started seeing the international pop icon following her controversial fling with Matt Healy.

The rumors began with a meme posted to a Lakers parody Twitter account claiming that Swift was spotted in an Arkansas bar with Reaves in June 2023. "All the Smoke" host Stephen Jackson steered the conversation toward these rumors, stating, "I heard [Reaves] was riding down the street, and Taylor pulled up, she hopped out [of her car], jumped in with him, and then he just pulled out. That's what I heard."

However, the athlete was quick to shut these rumors down. "I have never met her, never talked to her," he clarified. "All bulls**t. I ain't never talked to her."