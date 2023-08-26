How Does Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Baldwin Get Along With Her Step-Family?

The Baldwin name carries quite a bit of weight in Hollywood. There's top model and controversial internet "clean girl" Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, who's been married to Justin Bieber since 2018. Brothers Alec, Stephen, Daniel, and William Baldwin started starring in movies in the '80s, and Ireland Baldwin, Alec's only child with actor Kim Basinger, has been in the public eye her whole life. Although Ireland's parents are no longer together — Basinger divorced her father in 2002 — she's developed a bond with Alec's new wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their growing brood of seven (yes, seven!) children. She's even vacationed with them in the Hamptons, devising games for her younger siblings.

Hilaria Baldwin, who once had to set the record straight about her made-up Spanish heritage, is a big Ireland fan. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise," the former yoga instructor wrote on Instagram in 2019. Hilaria, who tied the knot with Alec in 2012, was thrilled to hear about Ireland's pregnancy in 2023, telling People, "We're so excited, we're just so excited."

Given that Hilaria is only about a decade older than Ireland, their bond is more like a friendship than a mother-daughter relationship. "[Hilaria] is a good person," Ireland said in a since-deleted 2020 Instagram post, adding, "She's a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad and I have a great relationship with her ..." (via Fox News).