The 5 Best Lacey Chabert Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday Afternoon

One of Lacey Chabert's most iconic Hallmark movies is undoubtedly the first installment of "The Wedding Veil" trilogy. And if you haven't seen any of them, it's only right to start off with the first one. Alongside Chabert, the movie stars Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney. The trilogy follows longtime friends Avery, Emma, and Tracy, who get together once a year to hunt for antiques.

Their adventure starts with the trio reuniting in San Francisco, where they stumble upon a wedding veil that's fabled to bring true love to its wearer. They decide to purchase it together despite being skeptical of its magical abilities. Each of the movies in the series focuses on one woman at a time and how the veil is working in their lives. "The Wedding Veil" is all about Avery, an art curator who's played by Chabert.

Avery is the first one to test the powers of the mysterious veil in the midst of her hot and cold romance with Peter (Kevin McGarry), a board member of the museum at which she works. Emma (Reeser) and Tracy (Sweeney) back Avery at every turn, making this movie a sweet homage to female friendship in addition to its endearing love story. It's the perfect feel-good choice to turn those Sunday blues into a relaxing afternoon.