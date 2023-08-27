General Hospital Amnesia Stories You May Want To Forget

While soap operas generally don't always portray truly realistic memory loss, they can have fun with amnesia stories. "General Hospital" has gotten it right at least twice: Jason Quartermaine (Steve Burton) lost his memory due to an accident and became the anti-hero hitman, Jason Morgan, forever changing that character. Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) hit his head and woke up thinking he was Eddie Maine, a stage persona he once used when he tried to be a rock star. This particular story is brilliant as "GH" has turned a classic trope into something brand new, making it difficult to anticipate the direction it's going in, keeping viewers guessing.

Another storyline dividing fans is one in which the sinister Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) — who had committed several abhorrent acts — got amnesia and now appears pitiful in the face of those she has wronged. Viewers are split over whether or not she's faking it. Esme went from a scheming manipulator to a shell of a woman trying to find her way in a world where everyone knows her crimes except her. Hopefully, her story will either turn into a redemption arc, or she'll fall back into her old, wicked ways. But if something innovative doesn't happen, Esme's story will end up on this list!

That being said, let's take a look at past "GH" amnesia stories that are — excuse the pun — forgettable.