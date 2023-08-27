Tragic Details About Maria Shriver

The following article contains references to drug use and suicide.

Maria Shriver is best known for the numerous roles she has played in her life. Not only is she a member of the famous Kennedy family through her late mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and her father, Sargent Shriver, but she also served as the first lady of California alongside then-husband, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. On top of that, Shriver had an admirable journalism career, raised four children, and became a successful Alzheimer's disease researcher and activist.

Despite her many successes, though, Shriver has also experienced a series of tragedies. As she is a part of the Kennedy family — she is the late John F. Kennedy's niece — she faced tragic early on in her life. Whether or not you believe in the so-called Kennedy family "curse," very real tragedies have befallen Shriver over the years, and they've since shaped her into the woman she is today.