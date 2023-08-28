What The Royal Births Of The Queen's Four Children Were Really Like

Queen Elizabeth gave birth to four children over a period of over 15 years. However, it's unlikely that anyone would have heard the monarch refer to herself as pregnant during that time. The late queen apparently disliked the term. Instead, she preferred to say "in the family way," according to a palace source who spoke to Us Weekly.

Elizabeth kept her pregnancies as private as possible. In recent times, royals like Catherine, Princess of Wales, have announced their pregnancies via social media platforms like Twitter. In contrast, when Elizabeth was pregnant with King Charles, Buckingham Palace issued an ambiguous statement that she wouldn't make any public appearances for a while. Later, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew, the palace's announcement of a break from duties and a postponed royal tour proved a PR boon, as it dispelled stories of marital strife between the queen and Prince Philip.

In addition, unlike Kate's stunning pregnancy style, the queen's fashion choices were intended to disguise her maternity. Once clothing could no longer conceal her bump, she paused her royal appearances and worked from home. Home was also the place where the monarch gave birth, too. Elizabeth placed being a mother as more important than her royal responsibilities, having reportedly called motherhood "the only job which matters," per Daily Mail.