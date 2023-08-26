Cheryl Hines Says Husband RFK Jr.'s Request For Secret Service Security Got Denied

Cheryl Hines, who you may know best from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," was asked by TMZ at LAX about her safety and that of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he runs for president. She does acknowledge that there is security in place to help protect her husband, but it isn't Secret Service protection. The big issue for Hines seems to be that it's not just that her husband is running for president, it's that he's running for president as a Kennedy. Hines seems to be worried about a tragic repeat of what has happened to the Kennedy family in the past — President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert Kennedy Sr. were both assassinated in the 1960s. The actor referred to her husband getting turned down for Secret Service protection at this time as "surprising and shocking," and she's hoping that Biden will step in and help.

According to the United States Secret Service website, the Department of Homeland Security does authorize Secret Service protection for "major presidential and vice presidential candidates [...] within one year prior to the general election." If Kennedy continues to run and is determined to qualify for Secret Service protection, Hines would also be protected within 120 days of the election. However, President Joe Biden could step in and authorize protection for both or either of them sooner.