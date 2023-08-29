Strict Rules RFK Jr. Makes His Daughter Kyra Kennedy Follow
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, has a successful career spanning more than four decades and counting. The American politician has published several books, founded the Waterkeeper Alliance, and won critical environmental battles — all while taking care of his family. He fathered six children with his first two wives, Emily Black and Mary Richardson, and he's also raising the daughter of his third wife, actress Cheryl Hines. All of his children are grown up now and one, in particular, has gained a lot of attention: Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy.
In her younger years, Kyra made headlines for bad behavior, which urged her father to enforce strict rules. When she was 19, she threatened a security guard for not granting her access to an over-21 nightclub in New York, telling him, "I am a Kennedy, Google me. If you don't let me in, the governor will be calling," (via Page Six). The governor in question was Andrew Cuomo, the then-husband of her aunt, Kerry Kennedy. Kyra went as far as using the passport of her older sister, Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, to get into the nightclub, which only made things worse.
Her behavioral problems started in 2012 after her mother, Mary Richardson Kennedy, died by suicide. Luckily, RFK Jr. stepped in at the right time and set his daughter on the right path.
RFK Jr. sent his daughter to a strict boarding school
The Kennedy grandchildren have grown up to be gorgeous, but their lives haven't been easy. RFK Jr.'s second wife, Mary Kathleen Richardson, took her own life at age 52, two years after their divorce. Her daughter, Kyra Kennedy, was only 16 years old at the time of the tragedy. RFK Jr. sent her to live with his future wife, Cheryl Hines, a few months later. "Kyra took the news of her mother's death very, very hard," a source told RadarOnline. "She started going off the rails a bit, and the family was concerned over what she would do, how it would all play out."
Sadly, Kyra took refuge in alcohol and parties. "I couldn't bear to see anyone," she confessed in an interview with DuJour. RFK Jr. couldn't stand to see his daughter ruining her life, so he decided to do something about it.
First, he asked Kyra to spend more time with her family, but her partying ways continued. "Bobby cut her off because she wasn't going to school. She had no money and nowhere to live," a family friend told Page Six. When she was 20 years old, her father sent her to a boarding school in Italy, where she was supposed to learn a trade. Meanwhile, she wasn't allowed to use a computer or mobile phone and didn't have access to the internet.
Kyra Kennedy had to clean up her Instagram account
RFK Jr.'s daughter didn't shy away from sharing her lavish lifestyle on social media. A few years ago, her Instagram account was filled with controversial pictures and questionable statements like, "I'm a mess but I make it look so good." At some point, she started trolling journalist Allie Jones, who wrote an article about her partying habits. Kyra Kennedy called Jones a "bi***," saying that she took her insecurities out on others (via Page Six).
Following this event, RFK Jr. asked his daughter to shut down her Instagram account. The ban was lifted after three years, when Kyra posted a couple of photos, including a picture of herself sitting next to her parents and Larry David's family. Today, her Instagram account looks completely different from what we were used to. Much of the content revolves around her modeling career and family life, featuring a mix of selfies, professional photos, and candid shots.
RFK Jr.'s complicated family dynamics may seem hard to understand from the outside, but, at the end of the day, he's just a father who wants the best for his children. Despite his fame, he tried to raise his daughter in a down-to-earth fashion and encouraged her to lead a meaningful life. Kyra is still friends with Tiffany Trump and other socialites, but she's also making an effort to find her path. In her mid-20s, she starred in several movies, including Joe Blank's dramatic feature film "Roman Candle."