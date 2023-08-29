Strict Rules RFK Jr. Makes His Daughter Kyra Kennedy Follow

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, has a successful career spanning more than four decades and counting. The American politician has published several books, founded the Waterkeeper Alliance, and won critical environmental battles — all while taking care of his family. He fathered six children with his first two wives, Emily Black and Mary Richardson, and he's also raising the daughter of his third wife, actress Cheryl Hines. All of his children are grown up now and one, in particular, has gained a lot of attention: Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy.

In her younger years, Kyra made headlines for bad behavior, which urged her father to enforce strict rules. When she was 19, she threatened a security guard for not granting her access to an over-21 nightclub in New York, telling him, "I am a Kennedy, Google me. If you don't let me in, the governor will be calling," (via Page Six). The governor in question was Andrew Cuomo, the then-husband of her aunt, Kerry Kennedy. Kyra went as far as using the passport of her older sister, Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, to get into the nightclub, which only made things worse.

Her behavioral problems started in 2012 after her mother, Mary Richardson Kennedy, died by suicide. Luckily, RFK Jr. stepped in at the right time and set his daughter on the right path.

