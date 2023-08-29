Days Of Our Lives 8/28 Episode Delay Shows Downside Of Soap's Move To Peacock

Something is seriously wrong with "Days of Our Lives," and it doesn't bode well for the show and soap operas in general. Ever since NBC moved it from its broadcast slot of 57 years to the Peacock streaming service in September 2022, fans were divided and older fans not familiar with apps were especially alienated. Peacock charges to watch the show with ads and charges more if you want to watch it ad-free, which many fans find outrageous when it was previously viewable on TV for free.

New episodes are posted every weekday at 6 a.m. ET, and on August 28 fans woke up to a shock, as one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out on Twitter, "They released next Monday's episode by mistake and actress Rachel Melvin was in the credits as Chelsea [Brady]." That's right, the September 4 episode was erroneously posted, giving away spoilers, so clearly someone was inattentive. One Twitter post noted the episode had been deleted by 8:35 a.m. ET., and the correct one appeared later that day.

When it aired on NBC, "Days" had 1.6 million viewers, but after moving to Peacock, it lost 750,000 of them. Parrot Analytics reported that the show's demand is higher than 96.5% of other dramatic series in the U.S., and you'd think NBC would know this. If fans really want to watch the show, they must seek it out, but a mistake like this will turn away casual viewers who'll move on, especially with the two spoilers revealed: Melvin's return and the appearance of comedy legend Dick Van Dyke.