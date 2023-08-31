The Touching Reason J.Lo Walked Down The Aisle To Marc Cohn's Music At Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's short-lived relationship took the world by storm in the early 2000s before the couple parted ways in 2004. Almost two decades later, the A-list duo finally tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony in 2022, proving that if it's meant to be, love will find a way — a sentiment summarized by "Walking in Memphis" singer Marc Cohn's romantic ballad, "True Companion."

Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Lopez was intensely scrutinized by tabloids when it first began, something Lopez blamed for the couple's initial split in an MTV interview for her documentary "The Ride." Unsurprisingly, they chose to keep their ceremony private and later celebrated with friends and family at Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate. During their second wedding party, J.Lo surprised her new hubby with a special performance by Marc Cohn.

Lopez explained in her subscriber-only On the JLO newsletter that she and Affleck had always considered Cohn's "True Companion" to be their top pick for a wedding song since they were first engaged in 2003, per People, making Cohn's performance the perfect addition to their long-awaited nuptials.