Where Do Shekeb And Emily Stand After Season 3 Of I Love A Mama's Boy?

TLC certainly has its fair share of weird, drama-filled reality TV series. Still, "I Love A Mama's Boy" manages to be one of the network's most outrageous series. If you tuned into Season 3, then you saw quite a few dysfunctional mother-and-son relationships that were getting in the way of these self-proclaimed mama's boys finding true love. Among the most dysfunctional mother-and-son-and-girlfriend trios was the one surrounding Shekeb Sekander. The 30-year-old Shekeb started out the season getting serious with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Emily Chu. Their relationship really only had one glaring problem: Shekeb's mother.

Shekeb's mom, Laila Sekander, hated Emily, and she wasn't shy about showing it. Laila's main reason for despising his son's girlfriend was basically nonexistent, other than the fact that she desperately wanted to be the one to choose Shekeb's partner. She made this desire abundantly clear when she tricked Shekeb and Emily into showing up to a blind date she had arranged for her son without his knowledge. Suffice it to say, Laila spent the season doing everything in her power to keep Emily out of her family.

Every season, each mama's boy's relationship with his partner is pushed to the limits with the help of their unsupportive moms. Shekeb and Emily were certainly no different, and despite putting up a fight, by the end of Season 3, these two seemed to reach their breaking point.