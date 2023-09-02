Miranda Cosgrove Confessed To A Mortifying Wardrobe Malfunction While Filming iCarly

Miranda Cosgrove was named one of Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 in Hollywood and entertainment in 2022, and it was her time as the child star on the Nickelodeon show "iCarly" that helped catapult her to fame. Cosgrove became the highest-paid child actor ever; "iCarly" ran from 2007 to 2012, and by the end of its run, she was making $180,000 per episode.

Nearly 10 years later, Cosgrove is playing Carly again on "iCarly: All Grown Up," a reboot of the original show, now showing on Paramount+. Though this time, she's also an executive producer and is excited about that change. Cosgrove explained to Forbes about the original series that, "I didn't have any creative control over what I was doing ... Now, I get to have a say in everything." While she may have much more control over the series today, there was one memorably embarrassing moment for Cosgrove that was definitely out of her control when she was filming "iCarly." And it came down to a combination of jumping on a trampoline and stuffing her bra to make her boobs look bigger.