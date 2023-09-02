RFK Jr.'s Drastic Offer To Wife Cheryl Hines To Protect Her From Public Backlash

There are plenty of ways to prove your love, respect, and commitment to your partner, but choosing to separate likely isn't the first option that comes to mind. Nevertheless, such is the case for Republican presidential candidate hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines, who floated the idea of announcing their split to distance Hines from Kennedy's politics.

The anti-proposal began after Kennedy's controversial comments at an anti-vaxxer rally in Washington, D.C. in 2022, during which he likened the push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 to the Holocaust, even suggesting that Anne Frank had more freedom while hiding from the Nazis, per CNN. In an interview with The New York Times, Kennedy cited these comments as the catalyst for his proposed public split from Hines.

"I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her," Kennedy recalled. And although they never followed through with the separation announcement, Hines has been careful to maintain a healthy distance from her husband's political rhetoric.