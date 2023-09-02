Why Eminem Has Drama With Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy

There is a long line of celebrities, politicians, and even relatives that the rapper Eminem has unapologetically, brashly dissed in his music — and Republican presidential candidate hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy seems to be inching his way toward getting on that list. The unexpected beef between the politician and the Grammy Award-winning rapper started with a clip of Ramaswamy rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair.

Not long after the clip went viral, BMI sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy's lawyers stating that it had "received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions" and that "BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach," per a copy of the letter published to the Daily Mail.

And while Ramaswamy has since told MSNBC that he would "respect [Eminem's] wishes," he didn't acquiesce to the rapper without a tongue-in-cheek comment or two.