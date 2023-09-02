What Erin Krakow Did Before Becoming A Hallmark Star

On the Hallmark Channel, Erin Krakow is most known for portraying Elizabeth Thatcher in the long-running period drama "When Calls the Heart." For more than ten seasons, the actor has warmed the hearts of at-home audiences as the lead of the show, coming into her own as a small-town teacher while adapting to the customs of the Canadian frontier.

Beyond this, she's also been the lead of several of the network's feel-good movies, starring in flicks such as "Engaging Father Christmas," "It Was Always You," and "The Wedding Cottage." While some Hallmark stars like Alison Sweeney and Rhiannon Fish have years of acting credits that predate their Hallmark fame, Krakow has actually spent the majority of her professional career on the family-friendly channel.

That being said, she does have some notable moments in her pre-Hallmark history, including her background in theatre arts and her stint on a war drama series. Here are all the details about what Erin Krakow did before becoming the star we know and love.