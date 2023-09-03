Steve Harvey's Messy Divorce Cost Him $30 Million And Nearly Left Him Penniless

Before the "Family Feud" host made it big, Steve Harvey had to go through trials and tribulations to reach success. Harvey revealed on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast that he struggled with losing all of his assets after a complicated divorce. In 2005, he had already found relative success in the entertainment world, snagging his own sitcom, "The Steve Harvey Show." The series ran from 1996 to 2002 and established Harvey as a bonafide comedian.

Thus, the young entertainer was selected to co-headline the "Kings of Comedy" tour from 1997 to 1999. The tour was followed by "The Original Kings of Comedy" special in 2000. Directed by Spike Lee, the concert film also featured comedians Bernie Mac, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. Though they were not yet mainstream, the comedians grossed over $37 million during their tour run. Despite this commercial success, Harvey found himself in deep financial trouble after divorcing his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey.

He told "Club Shay Shay" that an unnamed individual stole the money he set aside for taxes, leaving him with a seven-year tax bill. "The divorce was over. It was just, 'Let's split the assets,' but you took all the assets,' and I was stuck with this tax bill," Harvey explained to host Shannon Sharpe. "So, I had to pay seven years of back taxes with interest." After getting paying back the IRS, the comedian was left with just $1,700.